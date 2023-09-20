End of an era: Demolition of iconic Melrose Diner begins in South Philadelphia

article

A beloved South Philadelphia staple was reduced to rubble Wednesday, making way for new development on the neighborhood street corner.

SkyFOX was live over Snyder Avenue as demolition officially began on Melrose Diner, a neighborhood institution before it closed a year ago.

Gone are the shiny stainless steel exterior and familiar coffee cup sign now just a memory for those who enjoyed many meals in those classic booths.

"The diner has been a fixture since before I was born," Angelo Giganti told FOX 29 back in July when plans were announced to replace the diner.

Giganti, like many others, was frustrated to learn the building that once housed their beloved diner would be torn down and rebuilt as a mixed-use building.

The six-story building will include a first floor lobby, sit down restaurant and residential floors, according to Philadelphia's Department of License and Inspection.

One of the last hurdles for developers was to obtain a building permit, which city officials said had to be obtained before construction begins.





