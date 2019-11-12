Evesham police hope to ID woman accused attempting to withdraw money with stolen check and ID

The Evesham Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who they say attempted to withdraw money from a Marlton TD Bank, using a stolen check and driver’s license on Nov. 2.

The victim's purse was stolen from her car that was parked at a public park in Gloucester County days prior to the incident, according to police.

If anyone knows the identity of the woman, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.