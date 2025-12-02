12-year-olds arrested for 2 attempted car thefts in Wilmington

article

The Brief Two 12-year-olds were arrested and charged with trying to steal two cars in Wilmington. Police said one of the victims chased after the kids who tried to steal the car, and detained one of them. Both of the boys were released on bond.



Wilmington Police arrested two children after they allegedly tried to steal a car and the owner chased after them.

Chase after attempted carjacking

What we know:

Officers were called out to the area of West Sixth and Union streets just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 26, after reports of an attempted car theft. When they got there, they found the owner of the car.

The owner told officers that the two 12-year-olds tried to steal the car on Rodman Street, but the owner chased them down and was able to detain one of the two boys.

SUGGESTED: Man dies after crashing car multiple times overnight in Philadelphia

Police found the other boy nearby and arrested him.

According to officials, the same two boys also tried to steal a car on North Bancroft Parkway, but officers did not say when that happened.

The first boy was charged with possession of burglary tools and conspiracy. The second boy was charged with two counts of attempted vehicle theft and two counts of criminal mischief.

What's next:

Both boys were released on $3,000 bail.