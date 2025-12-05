2 Philadelphia police officers hurt in crash with SmartCar in Hunting Park

The Brief Two Philadelphia police officers suffered minor injuries after their SUV was struck by a SmartCar overnight in Philadelphia. Two 30-year-old women in the SmartCar were taken to the hospital for injuries to the face and head. Both officers were treated for minor injuries.



Two officers were hurt when investigators say their police SUV was struck by a SmartCar overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the T-bone crash happened when the police were searching the Hunting Park section for a domestic assault suspect around 2 a.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a police SUV was heading south on Reese Street when it was struck by a SmartCar driving west on Hunting Park Avenue.

Two 30-year-old women inside the SmartCar suffered injuries to their face and head, and were taken to Temple University Hospital in for treatment.

The driver of the police SUV was also treated for injuries to his face, and the passenger sustained minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.