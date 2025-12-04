3 Delaware high school students charged after loaded gun found in teen's backpack: police

The Brief Three Delaware high school students are facing charges after police say a 15-year-old brought a loaded gun to school. Police were alerted about the threat by a staff member who overheard a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old talking about a gun. All three students are facing multiple felony charges.



Three Delaware high school students were arrested on Wednesday after police say a 15-year-old was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack.

What we know:

Investigators say a School Resource Officer at Glassgow High School in Newark was alerted by staff about two students who were overheard talking about a handgun.

When a 15-year-old student was confronted by the School Resource Officer, investigators say he fled into the hallway where a struggle ensued between the two.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old student grabbed the School Resource Officer from behind and tried to prevent him from placing the 15-year-old in custody.

All three students were eventually arrested without further incident. No students or staff were injured.

A search of the 15-year-old's backpack uncovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun that police say was reported stolen by the New Castle County Police Department.

What's next:

All three students were charged with a number of felonies, including the 15-year-old who was hit with multiple weapons charges and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old students and the 18-year-old, who police identified as Troy Alston, were charged with felony counts of hindering prosecution and more.