Fans towed along Pattison Avenue following Eagles loss

The Brief Dozens of Eagles fans returned to Pattison Avenue on Sunday to find their cars towed. The Eagles lost to the Carolina Panthers 25-14, their fourth straight loss. The Eagles now turn their attention to their next matchup against the rival Dallas Cowboys.



Dozens of Philadelphia Eagles fans returned to their cars along Pattison Avenue on Sunday only to find them gone, adding extra financial pain and hassle to an already frustrating afternoon following the Eagles loss.

Fans said they had parked in the area for years without issue and claimed there were no signs warning them that parking was prohibited.

Adding insult to injury

What they're saying:

Carl Offit said he was told by an official that signs were supposed to be installed before enforcement began.

"He said they meant to put up the signs, but they haven’t done it yet," Offit said. "So we got towed, which makes no sense for a ticket we shouldn’t have gotten."

For Bob Christie, retrieving his car took two hours and cost $175, with a potential $41 parking ticket on top of that.

"It’s a real kick in the teeth," Christie said. "They lost, and $200 bucks in two hours."

The parking nightmare capped off a grim day at the stadium, where frustration is mounting after the team suffered its fourth straight defeat.

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Injuries continue to decimate the starting lineup, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee stepped in, but fans were sharply divided over his performance.

"I know some people may think Tanner was bad today, but he had absolutely no time," Bryant Martin said. "But when he had time, he did OK."

Others were far less forgiving.

"Tanner McKee looks like a high school quarterback. Not good," Will Hesler said, adding that the team’s ongoing struggles have been hard to watch.

Martin noted that the roster depth is being stretched to its limits: "We got a lot of backups playing. It’s almost impossible to do what we need to do."

What's next:

The Eagles now turn their attention to their next matchup against the rival Dallas Cowboys, with fans hoping a win can finally turn the season around.