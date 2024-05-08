Slaughterhouse cleaning company fined $649K for child workers, some as young as 13

article

A cleaning company has agreed to pay more than $649,000 in civil penalties after federal investigators found it employed at least 24 children – some as young as 13 – at slaughtering and meat packing facilities, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

Fayette Janitorial Service LLC, based in Somerville, Tennessee, must also hire a third-party to review and implement company policies to prevent child labor, and "establish a program for reporting concerns" about such illegal employment, the Labor Department announced on Monday .

An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that the company, which operates as Fayette Industrial, employed at least 24 children, some as young as 13 years old.

The children worked on overnight sanitation shifts at two separate slaughtering and meat packing facilities, identified as Seaboard Triumph Foods LLC in Sioux City, Iowa, and Perdue Farms in Accomac, Virginia.

At the Seaboard Triumph facility, federal investigators witnessed children "concealing their faces and carrying glittered school backpacks before starting their overnight shift," the department said.

Investigators learned children were put on overnight shifts to use corrosive cleaners "to clean dangerous kill floor equipment, including head splitters, jaw pullers, bandsaws and neck clippers."

At least one child had suffered severe injuries at the Perdue Farms plant as the child tried to remove debris from dangerous machinery, the Labor Department said.

Seaboard Triumph Foods LLC and Perdue Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Feb. 27, the department obtained a preliminary injunction against Fayette Janitorial Service LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa to stop the company’s illegal employment of children at its workplaces in more than 30 states.

Fayette agreed to nationwide compliance six days after the department filed its motion for a temporary restraining order, the department said.

Provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act, first passed in 1938, ban anyone under 18 from being employed in hazardous occupations common in meat and poultry slaughtering, processing, rendering and packing operations.

"The Department of Labor is determined to stop our nation’s children from being exploited and endangered in jobs they should never have been near," Labor Department Regional Solicitor Christine Heri said in a statement.

"Children in hazardous occupations drove the Fair Labor Standards Act’s passage in 1938. Yet in 2024, we still find U.S. companies employing children in risky jobs, jeopardizing their safety for profit," Heri added.

Fayette Industrial was ordered to maintain accurate records of all employees, including date of birth and work tasks assigned, the Labor Department said. It must also implement disciplinary actions – including suspension and termination – on any management personnel responsible for child labor violations.

In addition, the company must set up a toll-free number for people to seek guidance and report child labor compliance concerns anonymously.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.