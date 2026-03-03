Loud train horn noise prompts Jenkintown to review quiet zone options

The Brief Jenkintown residents are raising concerns about loud train horns, with some saying the noise has gotten worse in recent months. Borough officials are exploring the possibility of creating a "quiet zone," but say it would be a costly and lengthy process. SEPTA and local police say the horns are not new and are required for public safety and follow federal regulations.



For some, it’s simply the nature of living in an urban-suburban community, but some Jenkintown neighbors say train horn noise is waking them up at night.

Borough officials say the issue is not new but are now considering a "quiet zone" to address the complaints, though they say it would not be a quick or inexpensive fix.

Neighbors say train noise is getting worse

What we know:

Borough officials say a resident recently complained about the loud train horns, and flyers have been circulating in the community urging others to speak up.

Janet Eisenberg, who moved by the Jenkintown-Wyncote train tracks 35 years ago because of her husband’s love for trains, said, "You can’t get any better spot here than Jenkintown-Wyncote because we have all these different trains, freight trains at night, and it has never bothered us."

Eisenberg said she has noticed a change lately, explaining, "Normally we can sleep right through it, and now it’s waking us up." She added, "They are blasting those horns like five times just going by that little intersection right here and it’s very annoying."

Jenkintown Police Chief Thomas Scott said, "It’s two long blasts, a short blast, and one long blast is what was explained to us by SEPTA." Scott said the borough emailed residents explaining why the horns are required and when they sound last week after getting the concern.

The horns are required for public safety

Chief Scott said the horns are required by the Federal Railroad Administration at crossings like South Avenue, the PECO substation access road, and Rices Mill Road, where cars can cross the tracks.

"It’s not only for the workers who are working on the tracks, it’s for the public's safety. If they’re dealing with an incident that can spur onto the track, we all we want to know when the trains are coming and we want to make sure that we’re safe," said Scott.

Jenkintown is a major hub for SEPTA’s regional rail lines, with about 147 trains passing through the Jenkintown-Wyncote station, according to Scott.

Borough officials are now reaching out to local legislators to explore creating a "quiet zone," but Scott said, "It’s not that we aren’t willing to look into it, the borough is definitely investigating, but we are aware it will be a significant cost to the borough."

The process would involve the Federal Railroad Administration and would also include Abington and Cheltenham townships.

SEPTA’s stance on quiet zones

Big picture view:

SEPTA says it does not apply for or fund the study or installation of a quiet zone, as that process goes through the Federal Railroad Administration.

SEPTA believes that having a fully signalized crossing and train horns provides the highest level of public safety.

SEPTA’s position highlights the challenge for local communities that want to reduce train noise but must balance that with safety requirements and the costs involved.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the process to create a quiet zone could take, what the total cost would be, or if the borough will ultimately move forward with the plan.