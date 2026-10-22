Federal charges brought against suspect in shooting that killed Philadelphia Sgt. Seiber, wounded partner

The Brief Eric Lewis, the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting of Philadelphia police Sergeant Shane Seiber, will now face federal charges. Lewis was hit with five federal charges on Thursday, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office previously charged Lewis with nearly 80 crimes, including homicide of a law enforcement officer and 10 counts of attempted murder.



Federal charges have been filed against Eric Lewis, the alleged gunman accused of fatally shooting Philadelphia police Sergeant Shane Seiber and wounding another on Oct. 10. in West Philadelphia.

Eric Lewis federally charged

What we know:

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf announced on Thursday the five federal charges brought against Lewis: Robbery, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, theft of a firearm that has moved in interstate commerce, and possession of a stolen firearm and stolen ammunition.

"No one attacks law enforcement without facing the consequences," U.S. Attorney Metcalf said. "Our thoughts remain with Officer Seiber’s loved ones and the Philadelphia Police Department. We also continue to pray for a swift and complete recovery for Officer Rodriguez. We can never right the terrible wrongs of October 10, 2026. But we can and will bring the person responsible to justice."

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Mecalf explained that the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office previously brought dozens of charges against Lewis, including homicide of a law enforcement officer and 10 counts of attempted murder.

"These charges represent another important step toward justice for Shane, Hector, and their families," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The other side:

The Fraternal Order of Police Philadelphia Lodge #5 issued the following statement opposing what they call DA Krasner's "shameful scapegoating" opinions.



"FOP Lodge #5 and the Philadelphia Police Department have now completed the funeral services for our fallen brother, Officer Shane Seiber. While our collective outrage over the ambush of Officer Seiber and Officer Hector Rodriguez remains, our primary focus has been and continues to be supporting their families and the officers on the front lines who are carrying the weight of this immense tragedy. Our team remains committed to providing every available resource to help ease the pain and sorrow being felt throughout the department and the community. That is both our duty and our privilege, and it will remain our focus in the days and weeks ahead.

Officer Seiber's family, Officer Rodriguez, their fellow officers, and the members of the Philadelphia Police Department deserve respect, support, and compassion during this difficult time, not political theater, grandstanding and finger pointing from politicians.

The video released last week by District Attorney Larry Krasner was disgraceful and poorly timed. In that video, Krasner misrepresented the facts surrounding the defendant's previous murder trial and attempted to shift responsibility for the District Attorney's Office's failure to secure a conviction onto Philadelphia police officers, homicide detectives, and an officer who was later terminated by the department.

Statements made by Assistant District Attorneys during the Internal Affairs investigation tell a very different story. Krasner's attempt to use this tragedy to advance his own narrative is both shameful and irresponsible. The FOP is not representing the former police officer who was terminated after providing false information during an Internal Affairs investigation. More importantly, the findings of that investigation demonstrate that the officer's conduct had no bearing on the outcome of the murder trial, a fact acknowledged by prosecutors from Krasner's own office.

It is disgraceful that District Attorney Krasner would use the murder of a Philadelphia police officer as an opportunity to deflect responsibility and scapegoat the very officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect this city. A police officer has been murdered. Another officer has been seriously wounded.

Families have been devastated, and an entire department continues to grieve. At a time when leadership and accountability are needed most, Krasner chose to spread misinformation, assign blame, and attack the Philadelphia Police Department.

Philadelphia deserves the truth, not political theater. Most importantly, Officer Shane Seiber, his family, and all those mourning his loss deserve far better. Our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support remain with Officer Seiber's family, Officer Rodriguez, and every member of the PPD."

Philadelphia officers shot

The backstory:

Sergeant Seiber and Officer Hector Rodriguez III responded to the 100 block of North 52nd Street around midnight on Oct. 10 for reports of a person with a gun. The officers were immediately met by an ambush of gunfire, allegedly fired by Lewis.

Seiber, a husband and father of two, was shot three times and died from his injuries. Rodriguez was hit a dozen times, according to police, and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Lewis, 35, was allegedly armed with a ghost gun and a sawed-off shotgun. Metcalf said after shooting the officers, Lewis stole Officer Rodriguez's service weapon.

Lewis, who has a rap sheet of violent crime, is accused of firing on at least nine other officers as he fled. Investigators say he climbed a tree to hide and eventually surrendered after SWAT units arrived.