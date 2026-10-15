West Philadelphia police shooting: Officials ID officer injured in ambush attack

The Brief Philadelphia Police officer Hector Rodriguez III remains hospitalized after he was shot multiple times on Oct. 10. Rodriguez was shot 12 times in the attack. Officer Shane Seiber was killed in the shooting.



Police have identified the other officer injured in a West Philadelphia ambush last weekend that killed Officer Shane Seiber.

Officer Hector Rodriguez III was shot 12 times in the Oct. 10 attack, and continues to recover in the hospital, the Philadelphia Police Department announced on Thursday.

Philadelphia Police Office Hector Rodriguez III

Philadelphia police officers shot in ambush attack

The backstory:

Rodriguez and Officer Shane Seiber were called out to the 100 block of North 52nd Street just after midnight on Oct. 10, for a report of a person with a gun.

Seiber was shot three times, and died from his injuries. Rodriguez was shot 12 times, according to police.

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Police arrested the alleged gunman, identified as 35-year-old Eric Lewis, after he allegedly shot at nine other officers while running down an alleyway. No other officers were injured.

Sieber was a father of two, according to PPD; Rodriguez is a father of five.

Philadelphia PD thanks hospital staff

What they're saying:

On Thursday, the department thanked hospital staff for their efforts after the shooting, to try and save officers Seiber and Rodriguez.

"We are profoundly grateful to the doctors, nurses, surgeons, and entire medical team at Penn Presbyterian for their extraordinary skill, compassion, and tireless efforts on behalf of both officers and their families," police said.

Fundraisers for fallen officers

What you can do:

Police shared information about separate GoFundMe campaigns to help the officer's families in the wake of the shooting.

A fundraiser for Seiber has raised over $120,000 so far. A separate fundraiser for Rodriguez was announced on Thursday, which has already raised nearly all of its $20,000 goal.

Alleged shooter facing 80 counts

What's next:

Lewis remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with approximately 80 counts, including homicide of a law enforcement officer and 10 counts of attempted murder.