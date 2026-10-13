Philly DA blames 'flawed' past probe in case of suspect in cop's shooting

The Brief On Tuesday, DA Larry Krasner blamed a "deeply flawed" police probe for the past acquittal of Eric Lewis, 35. Lewis is now charged in the fatal shooting of Philly Police Officer Shane Seiber. Lewis faces dozens of charges, including homicide of a law enforcement officer, murder and attempted murder.



District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday blamed a "deeply flawed" police investigation for the past acquittal of Eric Lewis, the 35-year-old man now accused in the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Shane Seiber and the wounding of his partner.

Lewis was acquitted in a prior murder trial stemming from a 2019 road rage shooting that killed 32-year-old Christopher Williams, according to Krasner.

What they're saying:

Speaking on the outcome of that case during a press briefing, Krasner said a judge made the necessary decision after two prosecutors faced an investigation compromised by severe police errors and potential misconduct.

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Krasner additionally stated that some conduct involving an officer and a detective was "arguably criminal," alleging that an officer involved in the case had a relationship with Lewis' sister, and noted that the judge referred the officers involved to Internal Affairs for disciplinary review.

The Philadelphia Police Department pushed back against the prosecutor's comments in a statement focusing on accountability and respect for grieving families, writing:

"There will be a time to address the full record, but it is not now. Assigning blame while families are grieving does nothing to advance accountability or support those affected. True leadership does not seek to assign fault in a moment like this. It stands with the families. And when the time comes, it holds itself to the same scrutiny it asks of others."

The District Attorney's Office further noted that Lewis faced additional assault and firearms charges in 2021, but that case did not proceed to trial following the death of a key victim-witness.

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Lewis faces dozens of charges

The backstory:

Lewis now faces dozens of charges, including homicide of a law enforcement officer, murder and attempted murder, following a weekend shooting on the 100 block of North 52nd Street, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

Authorities say Officer Seiber was killed, and his partner was seriously injured during the incident, in which at least nine other officers were fired upon before a SWAT team responded to a barricade situation involving Lewis.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe organized to assist his family has raised more than $95,000 as the local community continues to mourn the fallen officer.