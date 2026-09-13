Eagles forecast: Sunny skies, humidity for season opener following morning storms

The Brief Heavy downpours and thunderstorms prompted a flash flood warning across Philadelphia and surrounding counties until noon Sunday. The storm system is expected to move offshore by early afternoon, clearing the skies in time for the Eagles game. The stifling humidity breaks overnight, kicking off a comfortable stretch of sunshine and lower temperatures.



Many Eagles fans waking up to torrential rain and a flash flood warning Sunday morning are asking the same question: Will this rain get out of here in time for kickoff, or are we in for a soaked tailgate?

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning through noon Sunday for Philadelphia, Trenton, Levittown, and surrounding counties across South Jersey and Delaware County. Heavy downpours and lightning have soaked the region, dropping nearly an inch of rain in the Lehigh Valley and causing localized street flooding.

When will the rain end?

Timeline:

The heaviest batch of rain and lightning is moving quickly to the east.

Next 1 to 2 hours: Heavy rain will persist across Philadelphia, Delaware, Salem, Camden, Gloucester, Burlington, and Mercer counties.

Early afternoon: Radar clears out completely. By two to three hours from now, only spotty showers will remain before drying up entirely for the afternoon.

Eagles game-day forecast

Local perspective:

The good news for Eagles fans heading down to the stadium or setting up tailgates: the rain will clear out in time for the game. However, the post-storm weather brings its own challenges:

Sun and heat at kickoff: Full sunshine returns this afternoon as the storm system clears the area. Temperatures will climb into the 80s and stay locked in the 80s for the entire duration of the game.

Heavy humidity: The morning rain won't bring a refreshing cool-down. Instead, leftover moisture and high humidity mean fans in the stadium and parking lot will be sweating straight through the fourth quarter.

Overnight relief: Sweat-inducing humidity finally breaks after dark, dropping temperatures sharply into the comfortable 60s overnight.

Week ahead

What's next:

Monday: Sunshine and low humidity with temperatures in the comfortable 70s (watch for a brief, spotty shower during the morning commute/bus stop time).

Tuesday – Thursday: Beautiful, dry late-summer weather with low humidity continues.

Next weekend: Rain chances return late Friday into both Saturday and Sunday.