Man and woman killed in North Philadelphia double shooting Saturday

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The Brief A man and a woman died after a shooting Saturday evening on the 2300 block of North 18th Street. Police officers transported both victims to Temple University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, but no arrests have been made and a motive remains unknown.



A man and a woman died Saturday evening following a shooting in North Philadelphia, prompting a double homicide investigation by police.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:31 p.m. on the 2300 block of North 18th Street.

Responding police officers located an adult female and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers loaded both victims into police vehicles and rushed them to Temple University Hospital, where medical staff pronounced both deceased at 5:54 p.m.

Who was involved

Police have not yet publicly identified the man and woman who were killed.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, but no details regarding a potential suspect have been released.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is holding the scene as detectives work to determine a motive.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.