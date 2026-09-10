When will the first snowfall hit Philadelphia this fall, winter?

The Brief The Farmers' Almanac predicts Philadelphia's first accumulating snow will likely happen between late November and December. Center City's "urban heat island" effect may cause early snow to melt on contact, even if it sticks in the surrounding suburbs. Thanks to a developing El Niño, the Northeast is in for a highly variable winter season.



It may still feel like summer outside, but winter weather is fast approaching, which means you're probably already wondering when to expect those first flakes.

Timeline:

The Farmers' Almanac suggests keeping a close eye on the calendar from late November through December for Philadelphia's first accumulating snowfall.

Historically, the region sees its first accumulating snow during this late-year window. However, the exact timing in Philadelphia often depends heavily on the "urban heat island" effect.

The extra heat retained by the city's concrete and asphalt can easily mean the difference between wet snow sticking to the ground in the suburbs and simply melting on contact in Center City.

What counts as the "first snowfall"?

What we know:

When asking when the first snowfall will arrive, the answer is often more complicated than it sounds. Meteorologists typically distinguish between three different milestones, which can arrive weeks apart.

First flakes: Snow is observed falling from the sky, but it melts immediately and leaves absolutely nothing on the ground.

First measurable snowfall: At least 0.1 inches of snow accumulates on the ground. This is the official threshold commonly used by National Weather Service climate records.

First significant snowfall: An inch or more of snow accumulates, making the winter event much more noticeable, and usually requiring you to pull out the first shovel of the season.

The Farmer's Almanac considers the first snowfall to be measurable, or accumulating snow, not just the season's first flakes.

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Philadelphia winter forecast

Dig deeper:

For the 2026–2027 winter season, the Almanac is predicting a highly variable pattern for the Northeast. A developing El Niño means Philadelphians can expect quick cold snaps followed by mild stretches, making the first snow event difficult to pin down.

Expect a mix of precipitation this season, where a slight shift in a coastal storm's track could turn a cold rain into an icy mix or a sudden slushy snowfall.