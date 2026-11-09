Former Upland Borough police chief charged in $50,000 overtime theft case

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The Brief Former Upland Borough Police Chief Michael Irey faces multiple charges for allegedly collecting more than $50,000 in overtime pay he did not earn, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. Irey was picked up by police in New Jersey on local charges on November 9 and is awaiting extradition to Delaware County. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.



Former Upland Borough Police Chief Michael Irey is facing a series of charges after an investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office concluded he received more than $50,000 for overtime and detail work he did not perform, authorities announced Monday.

Multiple Officers Report Overtime Concerns and Investigation Begins

What we know:

On December 5, 2025, officials from Upland Borough Police contacted the Delaware County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit with complaints from eight full-time officers against Chief Irey. The officers reported that Irey was submitting overtime and extra duty detail hours for additional compensation when he was not actually working those posts, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say the Upland Police Department receives grant funding for overtime assignments from organizations including Chester Community Charter School and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

These grants pay police for details such as school traffic duties and PennDOT assignments. Irey was assigned to these details and often drove an unmarked police vehicle.

Some officers allegedly observed that Irey was not present at the duty locations despite submitting time for those assignments.

Timeline:

The investigation began after initial complaints were filed with the borough and reported to county officials on December 5, 2025. In January, officers shared more complaints, including seven anonymous submissions delivered to Upland Borough Council. Detectives reviewed overtime submissions, cellphone data, bank records, timekeeping, and license plate reader data.

They determined Irey was paid more than $50,000 for overtime and detail work he did not perform.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Irey on November 5, and he was apprehended in New Jersey on November 9, where he is currently awaiting extradition.

How Detectives Tracked Overtime Claims

By the numbers:

Detectives matched overtime submission records to license plate reader data and discovered that Irey’s borough-issued vehicles were near popular bars instead of the assigned duty locations.

Investigators say that more than $50,000 in overtime and detail payments were made for work Irey did not do.

What they're saying:

"The badge carries a responsibility that does not end when the shift is over, and public trust should never be treated as a personal paycheck. Michael Irey used his position to collect more than $50,000 for overtime he never worked, betraying both the public and the officers who faithfully serve their communities. I commend the officers who had the courage to come forward and expose this misconduct. They demonstrated exactly what we expect from those who wear the badge: integrity, accountability, and the willingness to do what is right, even when it is difficult. Their actions are a reminder that protecting the integrity of law enforcement sometimes means holding one of your own accountable," said District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials encourage anyone with additional information to contact Sergeant Edward Rosen at 610-891-4700. It is not yet clear if more details or charges may emerge as detectives continue their review.