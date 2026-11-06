Malayshia Alford: Philadelphia schools, students mourn after foster mother charged with 10-year-old's murder

The Brief Police found the body of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford in a car in New Jersey Wednesday night and charged her foster mother, Carprice Williams, with murder, according to authorities. Williams is a teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, and support services have been made available at Malayshia's schools, officials say. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not released information about other possible suspects or further details about the case.



Authorities say the discovery of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford’s body in the trunk of a car in New Jersey Wednesday night sparked an outpouring of grief and support across Philadelphia’s school community. The girl's foster mother, Carprice Williams, now faces charges including murder and abuse of a corpse, according to a press conference held Thursday by District Attorney Larry Krasner.

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What they're saying:

School officials and community leaders say they are ramping up support for students, educators and staff at the schools Malayshia attended, as well as the school where her foster mother worked.

"It’s a village and the village shows up," said Dr. Robin Cooper, president of CASA, the union representing principals, who explained staff support efforts.

Dr. Robin Cooper described the mood at Lamberton Public School, where Malayshia was a student, as one of "shock disbelief just really trying to understand." Cooper said, "The staff and students are resilient. The staff they are really working with their children. It’s a lot going on. It’s a lot of support in the school. There’s lots of support."

Extra resources are also available at Cassidy Academics Plus School, where Williams worked as a fifth grade teacher. According to the School District of Philadelphia, they offer counseling and support services for those impacted by the loss of Malayshia. Superintendent Tony Watlington, school principals, and city officials, including the mayor, have visited the school community to pay their respects and show support.

Remembering Malayshia and her impact

Maria Stroup, director at TGR Learning Lab, said Malayshia was a significant part of their after-school and summer camp programs. "She was an explosion of joy and silly and very driven to understand because we’re a STEAM based lab so there’s a lot of learning and engagement and she was always vested and focused and brought a lot of joy and happiness to our program," said Stroup.

At Malayshia’s home in West Philadelphia, a memorial continues to grow with family, friends, and strangers stopping by. "When you hear of a child who is kind and gentle and soft spoken, who hurts no one then you say to yourself then what happened here," said Rev. Selia Darlene Brivine of Seasons Change International Ministry.

What we know:

Officials identified Malayshia as the 10-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked a citywide search, with the last known sighting at her West Philadelphia home on Thursday, October 22, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.

She did not arrive at school the following day and was reported missing Monday, October 26. Surveillance video captured in the early morning hours of Monday, October 26, around 1:53 a.m., showed what authorities believe was Malayshia's body being moved from her home, according to Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski.

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Police say a relative of Williams directed investigators to the vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey, where Malayshia’s body was found at about 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. A medical examiner later ruled her death was caused by blunt force trauma.

Williams, 36, faces charges including murder, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Authorities have confirmed Williams is a teacher within the district.

The School District of Philadelphia released a statement offering condolences, saying, "The School District of Philadelphia is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of 10-year-old Robert E. Lamberton student, Malayshia Alford. We wish to extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy to her family, friends and classmates."

Family, local officials, and community members are calling for justice and support for those grieving. District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "There are no words we can say to ease her family's pain from this unimaginable loss, but the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring there will be a just and vigorous prosecution in this case."

DHS Commissioner, Kimberly Ali, released the following statement:

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the death of Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford. We offer our sincere condolences to the family on this tragic loss. Jalayshia "Malayshia" was in the custody of the City of Philadelphia Department of Human Services. She was receiving foster care services through Pennsylvania Mentor and case management services through Catholic Community Services, Community Umbrella Agency 4. Based on the confidentiality requirements of the Child Protective Services Law, we are unable to provide further information at this time."

The backstory:

Authorities launched a 10-day search that included law enforcement, family, and community members. The body was found after the FBI and Philadelphia police followed leads from video evidence and questioned individuals connected to the case.

Officials say the criminal investigation remains active, and more information will be shared as it is corroborated. No details have been released about other potential suspects or charges, and officials say some information will not be released to protect the investigation and privacy of witnesses.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information about possible additional suspects or specific items used in the crime. It is also not clear if anyone else will face charges, and officials have declined to provide further details about the witness who led them to Malayshia’s body, citing privacy and the needs of the investigation.