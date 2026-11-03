Pennsylvania Governor 2026 live election results: Shapiro vs Garrity

The Brief Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking re-election against Republican Stacy Garrity in Pennsylvania. Shapiro, a suspected 2028 presidential hopeful, touted his previous record on the campaign trail. Garrity, the state's treasurer, vowed to rein in the rising energy costs crippling voters.



UPDATE: Democrat Josh Shapiro has won re-election as the governor of Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

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Incumbent Josh Shapiro is looking to secure a second term as Pennsylvania's governor, but Republican challenger Stacy Garrity is hoping an election night push will help flip the Democratic-controlled state.

Pennsylvania governor's race results

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Shapiro seeking re-election

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Shapiro, alongside Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, is running on a first-term record he says shows government can still get things done, even with a divided legislature. Garrity argues the state has stalled under the governor's leadership.

On the campaign trail, Shapiro points to what he describes as concrete results. His campaign says he has invested more in public education than any governor before him, hired hundreds of new law enforcement officers, created thousands of new jobs, and put money back in residents’ pockets.

Education has been a centerpiece of that campaign, though the funding increases have come against a legal backdrop. A court ruled that Pennsylvania’s school funding system was unconstitutionally inequitable, and lawmakers have responded by sending additional money to the districts identified as underfunded. Shapiro also highlights free school breakfast. The program launched in October 2022 under Gov. Tom Wolf and was initially meant to last only one school year. Shapiro’s first budget kept it going with a $46.5 million boost.

Looking ahead, Shapiro says he would use a second term to keep increasing education funding, raise the minimum wage, and write abortion rights into state law. He is also pushing a 52% tax on skill game machines, which his administration estimates would bring in $2 billion a year.

"Every step of the way, I’ve stood up for my fellow Pennsylvanians, sometimes in a court of law and other times simply refusing to back down, refusing to cast certain Pennsylvanians aside and always by speaking truth to power," Shapiro said while announcing his run in January. "I will not let anyone mess with Pennsylvania and I will always have your backs."

Garrity makes her case for governor

The other side:

Garrity sees that record differently, and she made her case directly to Shapiro at the campaign’s only debate. She accused him of repeatedly signing budgets that drew down the state’s surplus, and of shifting his position on school vouchers. She also faulted him for never delivering the $250 gas rebate he had promised.

Garrity, the Republican state treasurer, held her final campaign rally in Newtown on Monday night where she spoke directly about Shapiro's record.

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"Pennsylvania deserves so much better than the last four years. Under the failed leadership of Josh Shapiro. And I'm not doing this because I need a title. I'm doing this for the same reason that I put on the uniform, the same reason that I fought for American jobs in the private sector, and that is to serve," said Garrity.

Garrity described what she would do if elected, promising to "unleash the energy that we have under our feet, creating 200,000 good-paying jobs, generating 5 to $6 billion of revenue every single year that we desperately need. If you don't like your electric bills, there's good news coming there. We're going to reduce some 20%," said Garrity. She also committed to transparency: "You deserve to know what goes on behind closed doors in Harrisburg," said Garrity.