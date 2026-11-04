Bob Harvie wins Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District: AP
NEWTOWN, PA. - Democrat Bob Harvie has won the election for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, according to The Associated Press, which called the race at 12:37 a.m.
The result
Harvie defeated incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.
The campaign
The backstory:
Harvie campaigned on affordable health care, public education, local job growth and support for reproductive rights. He emphasized local governance alongside fiscal responsibility and investments in public safety and infrastructure, presenting himself as willing to critique his own party for working families.
The bio
Dig deeper:
Democrat Bob Harvie currently serves on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. He previously served as a Falls Township supervisor and worked as a high school social studies teacher for more than 20 years.
The Source: Information provided by The Associated Press and Bob Harvie’s campaign website.