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Bob Harvie wins Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District: AP

By
2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 12:51 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 12:51 AM EST
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Commissioner Bob Harvie speaks as abortion rights activists protest during a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally at Old Bucks County Courthouse in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on September 29, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Democrat Bob Harvie has won the election for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District.
    • Harvie defeated incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.
    • Harvie campaigned on affordable health care, public education, local job growth and support for reproductive rights.

NEWTOWN, PA. - Democrat Bob Harvie has won the election for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, according to The Associated Press, which called the race at 12:37 a.m. 

The result 

Harvie defeated incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. 

The campaign 

The backstory:

Harvie campaigned on affordable health care, public education, local job growth and support for reproductive rights. He emphasized local governance alongside fiscal responsibility and investments in public safety and infrastructure, presenting himself as willing to critique his own party for working families.

The bio 

Dig deeper:

Democrat Bob Harvie currently serves on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. He previously served as a Falls Township supervisor and worked as a high school social studies teacher for more than 20 years.

The Source: Information provided by The Associated Press and Bob Harvie’s campaign website.

2026 ElectionsNewsPennsylvania Politics