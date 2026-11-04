Bob Harvie wins Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District: AP

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The Brief Democrat Bob Harvie has won the election for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District. Harvie defeated incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. Harvie campaigned on affordable health care, public education, local job growth and support for reproductive rights.



Democrat Bob Harvie has won the election for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, according to The Associated Press, which called the race at 12:37 a.m.

The result

Harvie defeated incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick.

The campaign

The backstory:

Harvie campaigned on affordable health care, public education, local job growth and support for reproductive rights. He emphasized local governance alongside fiscal responsibility and investments in public safety and infrastructure, presenting himself as willing to critique his own party for working families.

The bio

Dig deeper:

Democrat Bob Harvie currently serves on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners. He previously served as a Falls Township supervisor and worked as a high school social studies teacher for more than 20 years.