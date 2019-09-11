GameStop reportedly closing up to 200 more stores worldwide following global sales decline

Following a poor fiscal year, Gamestop’s Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell announced at an earnings call that the video game distributor is planning to shut down between 180 and 200 of its “underperforming stores globally by the end of this fiscal year,” according to FOX Business.

According to a statement by Bell, GameStop’s second quarter global sales decreased 14.4 percent and new hardware sales were down by 41.1 percent, which the company says is “reflective of recent announcements for next generation console launches in 2020.”

FILE - A GameStop store in New York City.

This comes after the company reportedly already closed 195 stores and laid off 200 employees which included half of the company’s staff at its video game magazine, Game Informer, in August, according to Business Insider.