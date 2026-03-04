HYVE mentoring program in Atlantic City offers support, life skills for boys

The Brief The HYVE is a free mentoring program for boys ages 12 to 17 in Atlantic City. Meetings are held every Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. for eight months. The program focuses on building confidence, life skills, and a sense of brotherhood.



A group of men in Atlantic City are leading a mentoring program called The HYVE, designed to help boys ages 12 to 17 build confidence and a strong sense of brotherhood.

Mentoring program aims to build confidence and life skills

What we know:

Michael Bailey founded The HYVE in 2013 and, though retired, continues as program coordinator.

The program helps boys develop communication, conflict resolution, life skills, etiquette, and academic support, along with physical activities and trips.

The HYVE operates under the Police Athletic League of Atlantic City on North New York Avenue.

Tonight marks orientation for the new season, welcoming returning and new participants.

The program is free and meets every Wednesday evening for eight months.

The HYVE is described as a brotherhood, with mentors and leaders aiming to help boys become young men.

The focus is on providing a safe space, encouragement, and practical tools for personal growth.

What they're saying:

"We are here to help you laugh, joy and we want to know what's going on with you when you're emotionally frustrated," said Executive Director Jimmie Whitfield to the youth.

Sixteen-year-old Christopher Bell, a returning mentee, said, "I like most about it is the brothering acts that we perform. We do a lot of things together. It is a way to connect with one another." Bell also values the support system, adding, "It's good to come out of your shell sometimes because you never know who needs help."

"This is your safe space where you can come and enjoy yourself, you can be yourself, but we also want you to improve, we want to make you better and make sure you have goals and aspirations in life," Bailey told the youth. He expressed hope that participants will stay and learn to be "better citizens, better sons, better classmates, better siblings."

Mentor Nigel Garland shared, "Coming from where I'm from, Atlantic City and the experiences I had, everything wasn't all bad, but some things could have been better. I just want them to understand the balance of life and not to just make the worst decision because of unfortunate circumstances," said Garland.

Whitfield emphasized the importance of brotherhood, telling the group, "We want to teach you that when you love on your brother, that brother is going to love on you and you can work out any situation without violence."

The HYVE program includes mentors with diverse backgrounds, including college students and athletes, who share their experiences and encourage perseverance.

The program's orientation night sets the tone for a season focused on growth, support, and building lasting connections among Atlantic City's youth.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many boys are enrolled this season or what specific trips and activities are planned for the group.