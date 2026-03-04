Quakertown community demands police chief resign after ICE protest arrests

The Brief Dozens attended a Quakertown Borough Council meeting Wednesday to support five students arrested during an anti-ICE protest. Community members called for the police chief’s resignation and raised concerns about police actions during the protest. The Bucks County District Attorney is conducting an independent investigation into the police response.



Community members packed Quakertown Borough Hall on Wednesday, voicing support for five high school students arrested during a protest against ICE and calling for the police chief to step down.

Community rallies behind students arrested at protest

What we know:

The five students, known locally as the "Quakertown Five," were arrested on Feb. 20 after a protest at Quakertown Community High School escalated into a confrontation with police.

More than 30 students walked out of school to protest ICE activity across the country, and the situation led to a fight with officers that was captured in a now-viral video.

Some community members accused Chief Scott McElree of using excessive force, including allegations that he held a female student in a chokehold.

Witnesses said McElree arrived in an unmarked vehicle and wore plain clothes, leading students to claim they did not know he was a police officer.

What they're saying:

"The eyes of the country are watching you," said Laura Foster of Upper Bucks United.

"What they did was American," said Zachary Kohler, who is with the school district.

"It hurts. Everybody is human and you must treat us like humans… how is this possible in America," said one attendee during the meeting.

Parents of the students and relatives of the girl allegedly held in a chokehold also spoke out, with one uncle urging the council to "stand up for her peers."

A lawyer representing one of the students facing an aggravated assault charge sent a letter to the Bucks County District Attorney, asking for charges to be dismissed and for the investigation to be handled by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office or the U.S. Department of Justice.

The backstory:

The protest and subsequent arrests have drawn attention from both local and national groups.

Community members have questioned the length of time students spent in custody and the charges they now face.

Only one person at the meeting spoke in support of Quakertown police and Chief McElree, who also serves as borough manager.

The council president said Chief McElree is currently on workers' compensation leave.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the police response.

The meeting included emotional testimony and calls for accountability, with some attendees applauding demands for equal protection and lessons learned from the confrontation.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if or when charges against the students will be dropped or if the investigation will be handed over to another agency.

The timeline for the Bucks County District Attorney’s investigation has not been announced, and there is no update on Chief McElree’s employment status beyond his current leave.