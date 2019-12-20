Georgia governor's advice to gang members: 'Move to Florida'

article

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp doesn't want violent criminals in his state, so he suggested they all pack up and head out --- to Florida or South Carolina.

Gov. Kemp was speaking at the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday when he reportedly made the comments, according to the Miami Herald.

“My message to any gang member in this area or anywhere in the State of Georgia: You should move to Florida or South Carolina,” Kemp said to the crowd.

The suggestion got quite a reaction from the crowd, who began laughing and clapping.

Kemp's speech touted the success and growth of the Port of Savannah, but when the subject of crime came up, that's reportedly when he told gang members to take a hike out of the state.

"I'm tired of our law enforcement officials being shot up for no reason by gangbangers," the governor said, according to WJCL.



