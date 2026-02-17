SPS Technologies fire in Abington: one year later, new facility planned by 2028

The Brief One year after the massive fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township, the site is now under construction for a new aerospace facility. No injuries were reported, but neighbors remain concerned about long-term impacts and ongoing construction. Hundreds of new jobs are promised when the new facility opens by 2028, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.



One year after a massive fire destroyed most of SPS Technologies’ operations in Jenkintown, the company is building a new state-of-the-art aerospace facility on the same site, with neighbors expressing both hope for new jobs and concern about the fire’s long-term effects.

Community reflects on fire’s anniversary and ongoing construction

What we know:

The fire at SPS Technologies took 114 hours to extinguish, involved dozens of mostly volunteer agencies, and destroyed 80 percent of the factory’s operations.

No one was injured, according to officials, and the Abington Township fire marshal ruled the fire accidental, with no signs of negligence by SPS Technologies.

The fire started in the compressed air system, but the exact cause remains undetermined.

Neighbors described the fire as frightening and disruptive. "Came out, and it had taken over everything, it was scary," said Kristy Davis, a neighbor. Davis recalled being told to evacuate as embers rained down on nearby homes. "The wind was blowing everything over the houses, so just like embers raining in the backyard, so basically these four houses here all had to go," said Davis.

The Department of Environmental Protection said they found no risks to air quality or drinking water following the fire.

The site is now a construction zone, with SPS Technologies planning to complete a new facility by 2028.

The company has promised hundreds of new jobs and has temporarily relocated the remaining 20 percent of operations to Langhorne to maintain production.

Neighbors’ reactions to rebuilding and job prospects

The backstory:

SPS Technologies, founded in 1903, will produce aerospace parts for clients like Boeing and General Electric at the new facility.

Six months ago, the company announced plans to rebuild on the same site, reassuring the community that it would not leave the area.

Some neighbors expressed relief that the company is staying. "We were all concerned about if they were going to leave or not, but they decided that they are going to stay and we’re happy about that," said Andria Johnson, a neighbor.

Others, like Davis, are hopeful about job opportunities but frustrated by the ongoing construction. "I wish they would’ve found somewhere nearby ,maybe not around so many homes, but they were here first, I want people to get back to work so," said Davis.

Construction noise and the visual impact of the site remain concerns for those living close by, with work happening six days a week.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, and neighbors still have questions about the long-term environmental and health impacts.