String of robberies in South Philadelphia prompts police warning

Police are alerting South Philadelphia residents after a series of five robberies since mid-January, with officers distributing flyers and neighbors expressing concern about safety.

Police detail recent robberies and suspect descriptions

What we know:

Police say the first robbery happened Jan. 17 at 1:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Washington Avenue, when three men pushed a person off an e-bike and took it.

The next robbery was Feb. 3 at 12:24 a.m. on the 1100 block of Carpenter Street, where three men punched and kicked a victim and took cash.

Police say the same group struck again later that day at 11:05 a.m. on the 1100 block of South 10th Street, again kicking and punching the victim and taking cash and an e-bike.

On Feb. 11 at 12:03 a.m., another robbery happened on the 1100 block of Annin Street.

The most recent was Feb. 12 at 10:48 a.m. at 10th and Reed, where police say three young men flashed a gun, kicked and punched the victim, and took an e-bike.

Police describe the suspects as three Black men between 20 and 25 years old, all wearing black clothing. Ring camera video from one of the robberies could be a clue, according to police.

Police are placing flyers on cars in the area to warn residents and ask for tips.

Neighbors react to the robberies and share concerns

Hilary Crowe, a mother who lives nearby, said, "I just worry about the general safety of me needing to walk my son to and from school and picking him up."

Crowe added, "I mean I never like to be alone on the street but yea I guess I usually keep my head on a swivel will do so more now guess?"

Jennifer Hoerl, who moved to the area from Virginia two months ago, said, "Extra cautious I’m a single woman so I’m always being cautious, but fortunately, I do live in an apartment building I feel a little bit I feel a little bit more secure, but it’s always disturbing to hear."

Another neighbor said, "Crime is rampant now everywhere so what are you gonna do hopefully they catch them you know?" and described the situation as "Scary."

Jared Felderman said, "Assault is assault so we’re definitely keeping our eyes out."

Felderman, who has lived in the area for six years, said, "I’ve left my car unlocked many times. I even have my sunroof down and never had any issues so we’re thankful for that. It’s a really good good area of Bella Vista and Hawthorne so I guess just police presence and everyone looking out."

Neighbors say they are watching out for each other and staying alert as police continue their investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if there are any leads or arrests in the case.

It is unclear if the suspects are connected to other crimes in the area.