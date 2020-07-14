Gov. Murphy shoots down prospect of fining travelers from COVID-19 hot spots

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has shot down the prospect of fining travelers from COVID-19 hot spots if they don't provide contact information to health officials.

The first-term Democrat spoke Tuesday about the new proposal to do just that made Monday by fellow Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

RELATED COVERAGE: NY gov. warns visitors from 'highest-risk' coronavirus states to fill out paperwork or face $2,000 fine

New Jersey joined New York and Connecticut last month in advising travelers from states with outbreaks that they'll need to quarantine for two weeks.

Nineteen states are included, including New Jersey's neighbor Delaware.

