Grocery Outlet Shopping Spree Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents living within the Fox 29 Designated Market Area (as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc.) who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the methods of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29, and Grocery Outlet (collectively, "Sponsor"), their respective affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible to participate.

How To Enter

3. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS GIVEAWAY.

4. Qualified entrants may enter as often as they wish. The giveaway begins at 4:00 a.m. local time on August 25, 2022, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. local time on September 4, 2022 (the "Giveaway Period").

5. To enter, complete the online entry form at www.fox29.com/contests with all requested information.

6. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

7. One winner will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or around September 5, 2022. Winner must be available to participate in a timed Shopping Spree at Grocery Outlet located at 2524 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19152 during the week of September 12, 2022, on a day to be determined by Fox, but no later than September 16, 2022, that will be featured during a LIVE broadcast during "Good Day Philadelphia."

The Prize(s)

8. The winner will receive a Grocery Outlet Shopping Spree during the week of September 12, 2022, on a day to be determined by Fox, but no later than September 16, 2022, at Grocery Outlet located at 2524 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19152, that will be featured during a LIVE broadcast during "Good Day Philadelphia." Only the winner will be able to shop during the timed shopping spree. Notwithstanding the foregoing, should any winner require assistance to engage fully in the shopping spree, Sponsor will work with such winner to provide a reasonable accommodation where appropriate. A limit of one (1) shopping cart may be filled during the two (2) minute shopping spree. All gift cards are excluded from the shopping spree, and Grocery Outlet may exclude or limit product purchases and/or quantities in its sole discretion. The total value of the items selected cannot exceed $500. If the total amount of the selected items is less than $500, the winner will receive the difference on a gift card. The prize is provided by Grocery Outlet.

9. The winner will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about September 5, 2022. The winner must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release, and any other documents as may be required by Sponsor, within 2 days of the date of notification, and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return all required documents and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

10. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. The winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

11. The winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

12. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize in a giveaway sponsored by WTXF FOX 29 within any 12-month period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. A winner who does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release in time is still treated as a winner for purposes of this rule and therefore will be ineligible to win another giveaway for 12 months.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winner’s names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106 for a period of at least 30 days following the end of the Giveaway Period of the giveaway.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the Giveaway Period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, Attn: Sales Department.

17. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s use of entrants’ personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.fox29.com.