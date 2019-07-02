Hallmark is casting amateur bakers for new show; winner gets $25,000 prize

article

Grab your apron and preheat the oven – Hallmark is searching for the next best Christmas cookie baker.

It may only be July but Hallmark, the channel known for its seasonal movies, is trying its hand at a new competition series called, “Christmas Cookie Countdown.” They want to find amateur bakers from all over the country.

Pastry chefs can put their skills to the test starting at the end of July in Los Angeles, where their cookies will be judged by a panel of experts.

There are different prizes, but the first-place winner will take home a sweet grand prize of $25,000.

LINK: For details on applying, click here.

