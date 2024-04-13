A Harris County mother faces child endangerment charges after leaving her two children alone for days.

On April 4, Lakesha Woods Williams, 29, left her six and eight-year-old children in a high rise apartment in the 9700 block of the Katy Freeway, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

Lakesha Woods Williams (Courtesy of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 via Facebook)

Harris County deputies arrived at the home on April 9 and were told by the kids, who were alone, their mother was on a cruise. Paramedics and Child Protective Services were called to the scene to check on the kids.

Williams returned to the apartment on April 10, only to be arrested on April 11 after deputies arrived to conduct a follow-up on the children's welfare.

The mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment. According to authorities, the two kids are in the care of a relative.

"We are still putting together the facts and circumstances of how these children were left alone for several days," said Constable Ted Heap, "But the important thing is they are safe now and those responsible should be held accountable for leaving these kids in an unsafe situation."