Police complete food delivery after DoorDash driver arrested: 'Thank so much!'

Police in Washington Township are serving the community in more ways than one!

Officers with the Washington Township Police Department completed a DoorDash delivery after the driver was arrested.

Doorbell video and body camera footage captured the moment officers knocked on the woman's front door and made the delivery.

"Enjoy your food," said one officer, explaining that her delivery driver was taken into custody while en route to her house.

"Thanks so much," the woman replies.

Police did not release the driver's name, but revealed that he was being sought on multiple charges.