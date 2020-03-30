Hospitals prepare for potential surge of COVID-19 patients

Area hospitals are preparing for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, while healthcare workers are still in need of masks, ventilators, and more hands on deck.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports at Riddle Hospital in Media white triage tents are in place to handle a “surge” of coronavirus cases if it hits in Delaware County. Riddle is one of four Main Line Health campuses a top administrator says is testing for the virus and its hospitals have seen 90 COVID-19 related cases

"In the face of some sort of surge, you could be outstripped, overrun?" FOX 29's Jeff Cole ask. "We’re planning every day right now that does not happen here at Main Line. We're working with all four acute care hospitals on a plan in case volumes do increase," Main Line Health Doctor Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp said.

At 10th and Samson in Philadelphia, Jefferson University Hospital is testing for coronavirus in a parking lot in a city with 1,072 cases and nine deaths.

Jefferson is preparing for the worst. In a letter to “The Friends of Jefferson” the health systems asks for donations of “urgently needed PPE and other medical items” to protect its workers." The letters goes on to say, "But there is still a potentially dangerous shortfall.”

"We are preparing for the worst. We are preparing for surges in our intensive care units. We’re adding equipment and supplies that we need and making sure all staff, nurses, physicians all of our care providers have protective have protective equipment they need," Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Douchette said.

Some believe area hospitals will see that “surge” of patients in about two weeks.There are concerns the region’s health system could see a wave of patients “without” the beds and equipment to treat them

In his daily briefing, Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Dr. James Farley said he’s concerned but not certain.

"There are many different models for this. I would not say with any certainty this will peak in two weeks. We certainly expect it's going to increase over the next two weeks. I can’t say when the peak will be," Farley said.

