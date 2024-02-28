How to watch the total solar eclipse with NASA

article

April’s solar eclipse will be hard to miss. If you’re anywhere within a large swath of the U.S., all you’ll need to do is look up. But if you want to watch this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event with experts, NASA is ready for you.

And if you’re not in one of the best viewing locations – or if the weather gets cloudy – NASA has you covered, too.

"There is space for everyone to join NASA in experiencing this beautiful amalgamation of our Earth, Sun and Moon in an alignment that will not only lead to new scientific discoveries, but an incredible shared moment of inspiration and awe," associate administrator Nicola Fox offered.

When is the solar eclipse?

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Projected path and time of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse over the U.S.

The total solar eclipse will happen the afternoon of April 8, 2024. The path of totality – where the moon will completely block out the sun – stretches from southern Texas up through Dallas to Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Buffalo.

In Texas, the eclipse will peak around 1:30 p.m. CDT. Indianapolis and Cleveland will be just after 3 p.m. EDT.

People well outside of that path will still see a partial eclipse, with less of the sun being blocked the further they are from that line.

How to watch the solar eclipse in person

NASA is partnering with local governments, school, and other groups for in-person watch parties all along the eclipse’s 2,000-mile path of totality, from Texas to Maine. Here’s a list of the events the agency will be joining:

Waco, Texas: STEAMclipse festival (April 6)

The festival is open to the public, with no registration required.

Kerrville, Texas: Kerrville Eclipse Festival at Louise Hays Park (April 8)

Space in the event cannot be reserved and you will not need a ticket to enter. Limited off-site parking will be available to reserve ahead of the eclipse. Details are available online.

Stonewall, Texas: Eclipse viewing at LBJ National Historical Park (April 8)

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required, but attendance is limited to the first 1,000 cars on April 8. More information is available online.

Austin, Texas: Eclipse viewing at the Austin Central Library (April 8)

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on April 8, with free public talks, children’s activities, and a solar telescope.

Waco, Texas: Eclipse Over Texas: Live From Waco! (April 8)

Tickets required.

Dallas: Eclipse viewing at the Dallas Arboretum (April 8)

Admission tickets are sold out. More information is available online.

Dallas: Sun, Moon, and You at the Dallas Cotton Bowl (April 8)

Free tickets required, check back online for more details.

Russellville, Ark.: Eclipse events in multiple locations (April 8)

Many events are free with no registration required; some events require tickets with details available online.

Carbondale, Ill.: Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival (April 8)

Tickets are required; information is available online.

Indianapolis: Eclipse viewing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (April 8)

Tickets are required for guests over 18; information is available online.

Cleveland: Total Eclipse Fest at the Great Lakes Science Center (April 8)

Free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

Erie, Pa.: Eclipse viewing at Mercyhurst University (April 8)

Free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

Niagara Falls, N.Y.: Eclipse events in multiple locations (April 8)

Many events are free and open to the public, and registration may be required based on space constraints. Information is available online.

Houlton, Maine: Eclipse events in multiple locations (April 8)

Eclipse viewing in downtown Houlton on April 8 is free and open to the public.

Washington, DC: Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall (April 8)

Free and open to the public with no registration required; information is available online.

How to watch the solar eclipse online

If you’re not going to be in the path of the eclipse, or if April showers interfere with your ability to see it in person, NASA will be streaming coverage of the eclipse online.

The agency says it will host live coverage on its website, app, and social channels from 1 to 4 p.m. EDT.

