Funeral arrangements set for slain PA State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor: Everything you need to know

Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Timothy O’Connor, a longtime law enforcement officer and community leader, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, March 8.

O’Connor’s career spanned more than 15 years and included significant involvement in youth programs across the Chester County area.

Funeral arrangements and public remembrance

A viewing for O’Connor will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 338 Manor Avenue, Downingtown, PA.

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

The community is invited to honor O’Connor’s memory and legacy during these services.

Organizers emphasized the importance of recognizing his efforts to serve and protect the region.

O’Connor’s legacy includes years of public service, youth mentorship, and a commitment to building trust between law enforcement and the community.

Corporal O’Connor’s law enforcement career and community impact

O’Connor enlisted with the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2010 as part of the 131st cadet class.

After graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, he was assigned to the Troop J Avondale Barracks Patrol Unit, later joining the Criminal Investigations Unit in October 2016.

O’Connor transferred to the Troop J Embreeville Barracks Patrol Unit in March 2022 and was promoted to corporal in July 2022.

Over the last decade, he played a key role in the PSP-Camp Cadet program, a week-long summer camp for youth ages 11 to 15 that focuses on building positive relationships and self-esteem.

O’Connor also volunteered for community events, including the Parkesburg Borough Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop in June 2025. He was recognized for his commitment to serving and protecting the community.

O’Connor is survived by his wife Casey, his 6-year-old daughter, and an extended family. His dedication to service and youth outreach was described as "steeped in valor and commitment."

The backstory:

State police say O’Connor was killed on Sunday, March 8. just before 8:30 p.m. near Route 10 and Michael Road during a traffic stop.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Jesse Nathan Elks fired at O’Connor as he approached the driver’s side, then walked a short distance and turned the gun on himself.

What you can do:

State police helped start an online fundraiser to support O’Connor’s family.