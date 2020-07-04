IMSA WeatherTech race: Fans back in stands at Daytona International Speedway for July 4 race

The Daytona International Speedway is holding its first race since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world of sports.

The IMSA WeatherTech 240 Championship race is happening on July 4. A limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands, but safety measures will be in place.

While the Speedway can hold more than 100,000 people only 5,000 are going to be attending the race.

Track officials say all fans attending the race will undergo temperature screenings before being allowed to enter the Speedway. Everyone must wear a face mask or coverings and must maintain 6-feet to social distancing throughout the venue.

"We'll make sure you have a ticket and you have a mask before you get to the screening area," said Chip Wile, President of the Daytona International Speedway. "Through the screening area, we'll ask you some health questions and take your temperature."

The next big race set for the Speedway is the Coke Zero 400 in August.