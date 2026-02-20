Father speaks out after daughter shot by ex-partner in attempted murder-suicide in Germantown

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.

The Brief A 25-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot multiple times by her former partner in Germantown early Monday. Police say the man broke into the home, threatened the family, then shot himself and died at the scene. Several children were inside the house at the time, and domestic violence advocates stress the risks are high when victims try to leave a relationship.



A 25-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital after police say her former romantic partner broke into her family's Germantown home, shot her multiple times, then killed himself early Monday.

Family recounts the early morning shooting and threats

What we know:

Police say the 26-year-old man broke into the home on West Milne Street around 4:00 a.m., threatened the family, and shot his former partner before turning the gun on himself.

Frank, the woman's father, said, "He shot my daughter. He turned the gun and shot himself."

He described how the man climbed over a fence, broke a window, and entered the house while everyone, including several children ages 9 months to 9 years, was asleep.

Frank said, "Come to find out he had climbed over the fence, climbed up, broke the window stuck his hand in the door came upstairs, and they heard the screaming and commotion you know my daughter was howling."

He added, "My son was in one room I was in another room and he, the guy pointed the gun at both of us [and yelled] ‘I’m a kill y’all. I’m a kill y’all’."

Frank said the man announced he was there to take his daughter and their three children before gunshots rang out.

"I heard pop pop pop pow and I opened the door and came out. I thought it was my son. Somebody was laying there on the floor. I thought it was my son, but it was him," said Frank.

Frank said his daughter had just arrived at his home a day earlier and was trying to leave the relationship. "She didn’t want to leave [with him]. She was fighting him back," said Frank.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Support and resources for domestic violence survivors

Why you should care:

Advocates say the period when someone tries to leave an abusive relationship is the most dangerous.

Melissa Landsmann, executive director of Women In Transition, said, "It’s the most dangerous times in terms of a person for mortality is when they choose to leave. That’s when the person who is an abuser loses control or loses power, and they recognize that is happening, and as a result of that they will do anything they can to regain and retain that control."

Jordan Kelso, senior director of programs at the Domestic Abuse Project, said, "It typically takes seven times for an individual to leave a domestic violence relationship so our hotline and every domestic violence hotline is 24-7, so we’re here for you to answer those calls as many times as you want to call to talk about any type of safety planning."

Domestic violence agencies say support is available through free and confidential hotlines, where experts can help develop crisis and safety plans.

The hotline number for the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County is 610-565-4590.

The Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline is 866-723-3014.