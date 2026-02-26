Another winter storm could bring more snow to Philadelphia, NJ next week

The Brief Forecast models show another potential winter storm targeting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast early next week. Accumulating snow is possible for Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey. Confidence remains low, but some scenarios suggest measurable snowfall across the region.



With snow piles still lining streets across the Delaware Valley after this week’s historic storm, attention is already shifting to the next potential round of winter weather for the Philadelphia area.

When is it going to snow?

What we know:

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a developing system that could track from the Midwest into the Northeast early next week.

Long-range guidance suggests the potential for accumulating snow across parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including the Philadelphia metro area.

Some forecast models show several inches of snow are possible if the storm strengthens and cold air remains in place.

What could determine snow totals

Local perspective:

The storm’s track and temperature profile will play a key role in determining whether the region sees snow, a wintry mix or mainly rain.

If the system tracks farther north and maintains colder air, measurable snow could fall across Philadelphia and surrounding counties. A warmer or more southern track could limit accumulations or bring mixed precipitation instead.

The possible amount of snow in the north (FOX Weather)

At this stage, forecasters stress that details, including timing and totals, are still uncertain and will likely change over the coming days.

What about this week?

Before the early March system, a weaker disturbance could bring light precipitation to parts of the region later this week. Any impacts currently appear minor compared to the potential early-week storm.

What's next:

Forecast models will continue to refine the storm’s track and intensity over the next several days. Residents across the Philadelphia region and South Jersey should monitor updated forecasts as confidence increases.

