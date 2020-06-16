Is Chester County ready to move into the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan?

Chester County could be very close to moving into the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, but some just are happy being in the yellow phase.

“I’m really hoping that we’ll be able to go on the 27th. I think we’re ready, we have a plan in place and I’m hoping it’ll be next week, I do think we’re ready," Chester County Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz also said that there was a brief spike in cases after the opening of the yellow phase last week.

“We had a couple of large testing mobile sites that were giving us results and that had an uptick and now we’re back down and as of yesterday or the day before, we’ve met every metric that the state has put in place so our numbers are clearly going down pretty rapidly right now,” Moskowitz said.

Robert Surina, the key hourly manager of Iron Hill in West Chester, says that the protocol is different but customers have now embraced it.

“People have been really considerate of everything that’s going on so just having customers that are willing to be flexible with us and understand the situation,” he said.

Customers like Richard Edwards hope that good spirit continues.

“These folks have been busting their stones for years to provide us with good meals and entertainment, hopefully we can give back to them now,” said Edwards.

