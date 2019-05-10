K-9 school resource officer's photo appears among faculty in high school yearbook

One photo in an Arkansas high school's yearbook is a clear standout from the rest -- that of K-9 school resource officer, Mya.

The Bryant Police Department shared a photo of the school yearbook on their Facebook page, congratulating very good girl Mya on her hard work, writing, "Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride...Hornet Pride!!!"

The nearly 3-year-old Belgian Malinois is wrapping up her first year as a K-9 school resource officer for the Bryant School District. She works alongside Sgt. Paul Tarvin primarily as a narcotics dog, but she is also trained for tracking and article recovery.

From the looks of her yearbook photo, Mya has very much enjoyed her job as school resource officer.

Mya is clearly loved by the Bryant community, as evidenced by the many adoring comments on the police department's post of her yearbook photo.

"My son wanted to show me his 'favorite staff member' when he brought his yearbook home!! I think this is great!!" one parent wrote.

Another commented, "And the kids love it! That was the first thing my daughter wanted to show me in her yearbook!!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.