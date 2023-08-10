Late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to lie in state at New Jersey’s State House Rotunda Thursday

A three-day celebration of life begins Thursday for New Jersey’s late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

Oliver will lie in state at the New Jersey State House Rotunda from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, she will lie in state at the Essex County Historic Courthouse. The public memorial will end Saturday with a public service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Oliver passed away last week at the age of 71 after she was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue.

Related article

Her death coincided with Gov. Phil Murphy's vacation in Italy and while she was serving as acting governor. Murphy cut his trip short and returned to New Jersey two days after Oliver’s passing.

Oliver was the first Black woman to hold statewide elected office in New Jersey, winning the vote alongside Murphy in 2017 and again in 2021. She was a well-known figure in state government and made history in 2010 by becoming the first Black woman to lead the state Assembly.

She also signed several bills while deputizing for Murphy.

In 2021, she signed a bill that established a pilot program to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system in four cities and that aimed to reintegrate young people into their communities. Another measure she signed in 2021 revived a defunct fund for "urban enterprise zones" aimed at driving economic development in cities through lower sales tax rates.