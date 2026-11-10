Driver shot through back windshield on I-95 on-ramp in Philadelphia

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot Monday night while driving on an I-95 on-ramp. The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.



Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a shooter after a driver was shot through the back windshield on I-95 Monday night.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the on-ramp from Allegheny Avenue to Interstate 95.

The driver, 32, said he was driving on the on-ramp when someone behind him in an SUV fired a shot through his back windshield.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, where police say he was treated and placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No photos of the suspect's vehicle have been released at this time.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.