Driver shot through back windshield on I-95 on-ramp in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a shooter after a driver was shot through the back windshield on I-95 Monday night.
What we know:
Investigators say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the on-ramp from Allegheny Avenue to Interstate 95.
The driver, 32, said he was driving on the on-ramp when someone behind him in an SUV fired a shot through his back windshield.
The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, where police say he was treated and placed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
No photos of the suspect's vehicle have been released at this time.
The motive for the shooting has not been released.
The Source: Information provided by Pennsylvania State Police.