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Driver shot through back windshield on I-95 on-ramp in Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published November 10, 2026 7:29 AM EST
Published November 10, 2026 7:29 AM EST

The Brief

    • A 32-year-old man was shot Monday night while driving on an I-95 on-ramp.
    • The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a shooter after a driver was shot through the back windshield on I-95 Monday night. 

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the on-ramp from Allegheny Avenue to Interstate 95. 

The driver, 32, said he was driving on the on-ramp when someone behind him in an SUV fired a shot through his back windshield.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital, where police say he was treated and placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No photos of the suspect's vehicle have been released at this time. 

The motive for the shooting has not been released. 

The Source: Information provided by Pennsylvania State Police.

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