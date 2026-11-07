Philadelphia community demands accountability after Malayshia Alford's murder

The Brief A march along Broad Street in Philadelphia was held Saturday to honor Malayshia Alford, age 10, and to advocate for missing children. Malayshia's foster mother, Caprice Williams, is accused of killing her, and is being held without bail, according to authorities. The community is demanding an investigation into the Department of Human Services and accountability for Malayshia's death.



Authorities say the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford has prompted the Philadelphia community to gather, mourn and advocate for changes in the foster care system. Malayshia, who was found dead in the trunk of a car in New Jersey after a 10-day search, was last seen alive at her foster home, according to investigators.

Community pushes for change after Malayshia Alford’s murder

What we know:

Authorities say Malayshia Alford was last seen alive on Thursday, Oct. 22 at her foster home. She did not show up to class at Lamberton Public School the next day and was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 26, investigators say. After 10 days of searching, police found her body in the trunk of a car at a New Jersey apartment complex. According to officials, her foster mother, Carprice Williams, is accused of killing Malayshia and is being held without bail on charges for murder and abuse of a corpse.

Neighbors and community members have continued to gather at her foster home to pay respects. Aamina, who helped search for Malayshia while she was missing, brought teddy bears to honor her memory.

The backstory:

During a march Saturday, participants honored Malayshia and called for accountability. The march started in North Philly and lasted several miles to City Hall, with a stop at the Department of Human Services. Many attendees shouted Malayshia’s name and demanded justice for her death. Protesters also called on Mayor Cherelle Parker to investigate the Department of Human Services and Malayshia’s placement in Williams’ care.

The lawyer for Malayshia’s estate stated that another foster child was allegedly abused by Williams before Malayshia. Advocacy at the march focused on improving communication, investigations, and protection for foster children.

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What they're saying:

"She was found in a trunk. Don’t no kid deserve that, especially if you’re going to foster care to protect yourself or your child. Shouldn’t nobody be found like that," said a community member.

"Y’all need to hold them accountable. We need some transparency," another attendee said during the march.

"What I think needs to change is communication and I do not know, investigate more into it and not just going by with what people are saying. Do not go by just what they say. Find out who the child is and not go just by what D-H-S is saying, so that is what brought me out here today. Protection is what we need and what we are out here advocating for," said Cashmire Bryant, who is advocating for foster children.

"Shout out to Malayshia, man. She was a 10-year-old who lost her life in the city of Philadelphia and we failed her, so now we have to be able to save the next kids," a community member said.

What's next:

Community members continue to demand an investigation into the Department of Human Services and increased protections for children in foster care. The foster mother is facing charges and remains in custody.