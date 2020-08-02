Man, 35, killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say

article

A 35-year-old man is shot and killed in Port Richmond.

Officials say police were called to the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and East Butler Street around midnight Sunday for a shooting.

Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot of a grocery store. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the location.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

