Man, 35, killed in Port Richmond shooting, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 35-year-old man is shot and killed in Port Richmond.
Officials say police were called to the intersection of Aramingo Avenue and East Butler Street around midnight Sunday for a shooting.
Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot of a grocery store. He was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the location.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
