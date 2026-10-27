Former Chester police officer charged with child sexual abuse material possession

The Brief Former Chester Police Officer Leon Paparo faces charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. A months-long investigation revealed unauthorized searches, possession of sexual images of minors and other alleged abuses of authority. Paparo was arraigned and is currently held on bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 5.



Charges have been filed against former Chester Police Officer Leon Paparo following a wide-ranging investigation into unauthorized searches and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

What we know:

Investigators began looking into Paparo on April 6, after a required audit uncovered suspicious searches under his account in the JNET system, Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said. The search history included people unrelated to Chester Police incidents, such as employees from the DA’s office, local individuals, ex-girlfriends, court staff and city personnel.

Detectives say Paparo, as records custodian for Chester Police Department, sometimes added case numbers for individuals and left the "reason" field blank in the JNET system against official procedures.

The investigation also revealed his involvement in a 2015 incident where he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl and asked her to sign up for a video-sharing service.

Detectives say a warrant executed on August 7 led to Paparo turning over his phone and passcode, admitting he often searched people and informing investigators they would find "dirty pictures" on his device.

Authorities say multiple folders containing sexual images of women, plus a folder titled "Random" with naked images of minors, were discovered on Paparo’s phone. Paparo allegedly used JNET to verify information about these minors, including dates of birth and addresses.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Tanner Rouse described the case as both an abuse of authority and a violation of public trust.

"This case is not only an abuse of authority and betrayal of public trust, but a sickening reminder that sometimes we need to be protected from the protectors," Rouse said. "To think that a law enforcement officer would abuse his power to and position to solicit sexual images of minors is unimaginable, but all too real."

What's next:

Paparo faces 77 counts of unlawful computer use, 7 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, 7 counts of invasion of privacy, 7 counts of photographing/depicting sex acts and 7 counts of disseminating images, according to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Paparo on October 26. He surrendered to Delaware County CID on October 27 and was arraigned, with bail set at 10% of $500,000. Paparo is in George W. Hill Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 5.