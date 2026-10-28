Philly HBCU Week: Choirs compete, inspire at West Philly gospel showcase

The Brief The One Philly Collegiate and Community Choir Competition took place Wednesday night at Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia as part of HBCU Week. Middle and high school students from The City School performed, alongside college and community choirs from across the city. The weeklong HBCU celebration continues through Friday and Saturday with college matchups, a college fair and a job fair.



The One Philly Collegiate and Community Choir Competition continued HBCU Week in Philadelphia Wednesday night, bringing school, college and community choirs together for a high-energy, gospel-focused showcase at Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia. The event raised up the power of gospel music, as attendees celebrated student performances and highlighted the importance of education, according to organizers.

What we know:

The City School was first to take the stage, with middle and high school students drawing praise for their performance. College choirs from across Philadelphia, as well as community choirs, joined the competition, which organizers described as both spirited and centered on unity.

What they're saying:

"It was really nice performing in front of a large crowd of people. It made me feel pride and proud cause like I felt like I was doing a really good job. I was like yeah, people are enjoying it," said Neema-Rae Davidson, a student performer.

Timothy Wharton, a senior at Lincoln University, said, "The energy was amazing. I just enjoyed singing. I'm just glad I could be inside this room. I'm still high off the spirit. I feel amazing right now."

Lincoln Gospel Choir Director Daine Baker said, "This is what we do every Sunday in our university chapel, and the choir has been around for 50 plus years. You're seeing the legacy of the gospel choir."

Temple Gospel Ministries delivered an electrifying performance as the evening highlighted gospel music’s role in community and individual uplift.

"Even though they're competing against one another. We do it in love. It's about showing our gifts and talents but giving God the glory at the same time," said Pastor Willie Singletary of Church of Christian Compassion.

Valerie Gay, Philadelphia Chief Cultural Officer, said, "Gospel reminds us of the extraordinary power of the human voice...the power to encourage...the power to inspire...the power to heal and the power to bring people together."

Mayor Cherelle Parker took part in the event as choir members aimed to uplift and unite all attending. Organizers also used the event to encourage education and pursuing scholarships, emphasizing academic aspirations.

"We want to highlight the importance of college and what it means and could be for our young people and sort of focus them in that direction," said Chief Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley.

What's next:

The One Philly HBCU Week finishes Friday and Saturday with HBCU college matchups at Lincoln Financial Field. The week features other events, including a college fair and a job fair.