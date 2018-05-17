Man arrested in West Philadelphia shooting that killed Penn State student

Police have arrested and charged a Philadelphia man in connection with the shooting death of a Penn State University student this past March.

Julius Scott, 26, has been arrested in the March 18 shooting that left 23-year-old Dominique Oglesby dead.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Market Street after a reported shooting just before 4:30 p.m. that afternoon. When they arrived on the scene, they found Oglesby in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police say two men, ages 42 and 66, were also shot during the incident but survived their injuries.

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from an argument inside the Galaxy West Lounge when Oglesby went in to order food.

Family and friends described Oglesby as quiet and respectful. She was set to graduate from Penn State Harrisburg this spring.

The investigation is ongoing.