At least 2 Quakertown students released after protest clash with police; DA investigating response

The Brief Five Quakertown Community High School students faced detention hearings Tuesday after their arrests, following a clash with police during a protest Friday. Two students, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were among those released on conditions including house arrest. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the police response.



Five Quakertown Community High School students appeared in closed detention hearings Tuesday after being arrested during a protest that escalated into a confrontation with police, including the police chief, on Friday, Feb. 20.

Related article

Detention hearings held for students arrested after protest

What we know:

Two students, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were released Tuesday on certain conditions, according to lawyers and family members.

The 15-year-old girl was placed on house arrest.

The hearings were closed to the public, and lawyers said the students had been in custody since their arrests Friday.

Robert McMillion, an 18-year-old senior at Quakertown Community High School, was at the Bucks County Justice Center in support of his 15-year-old sister, a sophomore, who was arrested during the protest.

"They didn’t deserve this, nobody violated anything," said McMillion. He described seeing his sister arrested, saying, "The police threw her onto the car, the chief like pinned her down like this, I was just like, it was unreal."

Allegations and response from school district and police

The school district said about 35 students left the high school around 11:30 a.m. Friday, following a meeting with student organizers about safety concerns.

The district said the walkout was not part of a previously discussed route and that some students engaged in disruptive and unsafe behavior, according to reports from community members.

Quakertown police were informed in advance and agreed to provide a presence for security, the district said.

Videos provided to FOX 29 show a major clash with police, specifically with Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree.

Some students said they did not know he was law enforcement because he was in plain clothes.

"I was confused, everyone was confused, because nobody knew it was a policeman, he was in regular clothes, we were just like, why is this man attacking us?" said Ashley Orellana, a senior who attended the protest.

Donald Souders, who represents a 16-year-old charged with aggravated assault, said,

"None of these juveniles that were there, charged or otherwise, knew or had any reasonable reason that this alleged victim was a police officer. He didn’t show up in a marked police car. I don’t believe he was on duty, he was wearing plain clothes, he didn’t have any badge or identification on hand didn’t have a weapon, a handgun or anything like that."

In a statement Friday, Quakertown police said the protest began peacefully, but a portion of participants engaged in disruptive and unsafe behavior, prompting police intervention.

Police said some individuals assaulted officers when confrontations escalated.

Community calls for accountability and ongoing investigation

Monday night’s council meeting included calls from community members for the suspension of Chief McElree.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says it is conducting an independent investigation into the police response and is asking anyone with information, video, or pictures to contact them.

FOX 29 has reached out to Quakertown police and Chief McElree about calls for his suspension and will provide updates when a response is received.

What we don't know:

Details about the charges against the remaining three students and the outcome of their hearings have not been released.

The police chief’s response to calls for his suspension is not yet available.