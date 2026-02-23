Philadelphia area school closings: Delays and remote learning issued for Tuesday, February 24

Due to the aftermath of this weekend's snowstorm, many schools in the Philadelphia and New Jersey area have announced school closures, delays and remote learning instruction.

On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, all School District of Philadelphia schools and Early Childhood Centers, and the Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center (Central Office) will operate virtually. All after-school activities, including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Tuesday, are canceled.

Archdiocesan Parish, regional elementary, and high school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed and these schools will utilize a Flexible Instruction Day on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Students and parents should refer to their local school website and look for updates from their local school administration for further details.

Full list of school closings and delays

Mobile app users can view the full list here.