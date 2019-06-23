Man critically injured after shooting, crash in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was shot in the chest and hand near North 46th and Aspen streets. The victim allegedly tried to drive away from the scene but crashed about a mile away near 38th and Walnut streets.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.