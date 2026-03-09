Teens charged with attempting to support ISIS in Gracie Mansion bomb plot

The Brief Two teens from Bucks County, Pennsylvania have been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly throwing explosive devices into a crowd at a protest in New York City. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were also charged with use of a weapon of mass destruction. Police described the improvised explosives as jars filled with a homemade explosive and nuts, bolts, screws, and a fuse.



Two Bucks County teens accused of bringing explosives to a protest outside Gracie Mansion have been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction and related offenses in an unsealed federal complaint.

What we know:

Emir Balat, 18, is expected to appear in federal court at 2 p.m. Monday after he was accused of throwing an improvised explosive device into a crowd of protesters. Balat also allegedly also attempted to retrieve another similar device from Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, but dropped it as police chased him.

Balat and Kayumi are charged with attempted provision of material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, use of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of explosive materials, interstate transportation and receipt of explosives, and unlawful possession of destructive devices.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Federal authorities shared photos in a criminal complaint allegedly showing the suspects handing off one of the devices during the incident.

Explosive devices

Federal prosecutors allege the pair attempted to detonate two improvised explosive devices Saturday near the mayor’s Upper East Side residence during dueling protests outside Gracie Mansion.

Police described one of the devices as a jar wrapped in tape, filled with nuts, bolts, screws and a fuse. The device never detonated.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A homemade explosive device is seen on the ground after a left-wing protester throws the device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A homemade explosive device is seen on the ground after a left-wing protester throws the device at a demonstration held by far-right influencer Jake Lang outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, United States, on March 7, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hoen Expand

Authorities have said the case is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, one device was ignited in a crosswalk at East End Avenue and East 87th Street and another was deployed on the west side of East End Avenue between East 86th and East 87th streets. No injuries were reported.

The backstory:

Preliminary testing by the NYPD bomb squad and FBI special agent bomb technicians determined the devices were improvised explosive devices, not smoke bombs or hoaxes. Officials said at least one device contained triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, a highly volatile homemade explosive that has been used in attacks worldwide.

Authorities also recovered a third device from a vehicle linked to the suspects parked nearby, according to law enforcement officials.

The criminal complaint includes images of the two suspects and references video that allegedly shows them throwing two devices toward the protest area. Officials have said the devices were capable of causing serious injury or death.

A news conference announcing the charges is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at NYPD headquarters. Scheduled speakers include Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York; James C. Barnacle Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office; and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

If convicted on the most serious charges, the defendants could face decades in federal prison. The investigation remains ongoing.

Warrants served at Bucks County homes

Local perspective:

Officials served warrants at two homes in Bucks County Sunday — one near Durham Road and Frosty Hollow Road in Middletown Township, the other near Stoopville Road and Clymer Street in Newtown Township.