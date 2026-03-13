Record $3.4M Jersey Cash 5 jackpot lottery ticket sold in Trenton convenience store

article

The Brief A Mercer County player won a record $3.4 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Trenton convenience store. The jackpot has reset to $150,000 for the next drawing.



A lottery player in Mercer County is waking up a multimillionaire after matching all five numbers in Tuesday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing.

What we know:

The winning ticket for the $3,402,434 jackpot was sold at Quick Stop Food Market, located at 881 Chamber Street in Trenton.

Lottery officials said the winning numbers were 09, 10, 23, 28 and 34. The Bullseye number was 09 and the XTRA number was 03.

This marks the largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in New Jersey Lottery history.

The retailer that sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus.

By the numbers:

In addition to the jackpot winner, 77 players matched four out of five balls and the Bullseye to win $500 each. Of those winners, 19 players multiplied their prizes to $1,500 by playing the XTRA option.

The jackpot has been reset to $150,000 ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.