Man used fake paperwork to steal rifle from Walmart in Bensalem: police

The Brief Bensalem police say a man used fake paperwork to take a Winchester rifle from Walmart on Friday afternoon. The man was last seen walking through Neshaminy Mall's parking lot toward a SEPTA bus stop with the rifle. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.



Bensalem police are looking for a man who they say walked into Walmart, used fraudulent paperwork and took a Winchester .308 rifle from the store before leaving the area, according to authorities.

Police say rifle stolen with fake paperwork at Walmart Friday

What we know:

Police responded to the Walmart at 3461 Horizon Boulevard at approximately 2:31 p.m. Friday for a report of retail theft.

Investigators say a man wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans and carrying a collapsible scooter entered the store around 1:40 p.m. While inside, he put on a yellow vest and selected a rifle bag offered for sale.

The male, according to police, approached a sporting goods employee and presented forged paperwork claiming to provide "clearance" for a Winchester .308 rifle. Surveillance footage captured the male entering a restricted employee-only area, putting the rifle in the bag, and then exiting through the store's garden center.

Police say the man left the store just before 2:00 p.m. on Friday. He was subsequently seen on surveillance footage around 1:50 p.m. traveling through the Neshaminy Mall parking lot toward the SEPTA bus stop. Authorities say this as the last verified sighting of the suspect carrying the stolen rifle.

Ongoing search and unanswered questions for Bensalem police

What's next:

Police have not yet located the man and are investigating leads. They are also expected to provide further updates once more information is available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can help identify the male seen in surveillance images is urged to contact Bensalem Police Detective Tom Jackson at (215) 633-3667.